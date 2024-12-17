Who's Playing

Marist Red Foxes @ Stony Brook Seawolves

Current Records: Marist 6-2, Stony Brook 3-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Stony Brook will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Marist Red Foxes at 7:00 p.m. ET at Stony Brook Arena. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Having struggled with five losses in a row, Stony Brook finally turned things around against Rider on Saturday. They strolled past the Broncs with points to spare, taking the game 72-55.

Stony Brook's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was CJ Luster II, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 20 points plus two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Andre Snoddy, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 53 points in their last game, Marist made sure to put some points up on the board against Manhattan last Sunday. Marist came out on top against Manhattan by a score of 82-75. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Red Foxes.

Stony Brook's win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 3-7. As for Marist, their victory bumped their record up to 6-2.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, Marist is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be Stony Brook's seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 1-5 against the spread).

Odds

Marist is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Stony Brook, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Foxes as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.