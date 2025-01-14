Who's Playing

Louisville Cardinals @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: Louisville 12-5, Syracuse 8-8

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Syracuse Orange and the Louisville Cardinals are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at JMA Wireless Dome. Both worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

If Louisville heads into halftime all tied up, they better play a good second half: that's when Syracuse took over last week. Syracuse walked away with a 79-71 win over Boston College on Saturday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Orange.

Among those leading the charge was J.J. Starling, who went 12 for 22 en route to 26 points plus five rebounds. What's more, he also racked up two offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in January of 2024. Lucas Taylor was another key player, scoring 15 points.

Even though they won, Syracuse struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 14.9 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five matches they've fallen to only 11.2 per game.

Meanwhile, Louisville entered their tilt with Pittsburgh on Saturday with five consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with six. They secured an 82-78 W over the Panthers.

Louisville's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Reyne Smith, who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points. Smith had some trouble finding his footing against Clemson on Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Chucky Hepburn, who had 15 points plus seven assists and seven rebounds.

Syracuse's victory ended a four-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 8-8. As for Louisville, they are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 12-5 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Syracuse hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.9 points per game. However, it's not like Louisville struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Syracuse was able to grind out a solid win over Louisville in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, winning 82-76. Will Syracuse repeat their success, or does Louisville have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Syracuse has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Louisville.