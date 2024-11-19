Who's Playing

Alcorn State Braves @ TCU Horned Frogs

Current Records: Alcorn State 0-3, TCU 3-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for TCU. They will look to defend their home court on Tuesday against the Alcorn State Braves at 8:00 p.m. ET at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. The timing is sure in the Horned Frogs' favor as the team sits on three straight wins at home while the Braves have been banged up by four consecutive losses on the road.

TCU is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering Michigan just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Friday. They took a 76-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wolverines. The loss was the Horned Frogs' first of the season.

Despite their loss, TCU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Trazarien White, who had 16 points plus six rebounds and two steals, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State was expected to have a tough go of it last Monday and that's exactly how things played out. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 84-51 bruising that Tulane dished out last Monday. The Braves were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 41-15.

Daniel Braster put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 15 points in addition to six rebounds and two blocks. His performance made up for a slower matchup against Utah State two weeks ago.

Even though they lost, Alcorn State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in six consecutive matches dating back to last season.

Having lost for the first time this season, TCU fell to 3-1. As for Alcorn State, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-3.

TCU took their win against Alcorn State in their previous meeting back in November of 2023 by a conclusive 93-74. Will TCU repeat their success, or does Alcorn State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Horned Frogs as a 32-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

TCU won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.