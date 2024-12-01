Who's Playing

UNC-Ash. Bulldogs @ Tennessee State Tigers

Current Records: UNC-Ash. 2-3, Tennessee State 3-5

When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

After two games on the road, Tennessee State is heading back home. They will welcome the UNC-Ash. Bulldogs at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gentry Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Tennessee State is headed into Sunday's contest after beating the impressive 159.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last match against Bryant. Tennessee State fell 97-85 to Bryant on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, UNC-Ash. fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Cent. Arkansas on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 92-83 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bears. The Bulldogs didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though they lost, UNC-Ash. smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 13 offensive rebounds in five consecutive games.

Tennessee State's loss dropped their record down to 3-5. As for UNC-Ash., they now have a losing record at 2-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Tennessee State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 46.9 rebounds per game (they're ranked fifth in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like UNC-Ash. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.