Who's Playing

Milligan Buffaloes @ Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Current Records: Milligan 0-1, Tennessee Tech 5-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After five games on the road, Tennessee Tech is heading back home. They will finish 2024 at home by hosting the Milligan Buffaloes at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hooper Eblen Arena. The Buffaloes took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Golden Eagles, who come in off a win.

Having struggled with four defeats in a row, Tennessee Tech finally turned things around against Lindenwood on Thursday. They walked away with a 79-73 victory over the Lions.

Milligan kicked off their season on the road on Thursday and hit a couple of potholes. They fell 78-69 to Western Carolina.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's game: Tennessee Tech has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.4 threes per game. However, it's not like Milligan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Tennessee Tech's win ended an eight-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 5-7. As for Milligan, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.