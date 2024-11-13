Who's Playing

Montana Grizzlies @ Tennessee Volunteers

Current Records: Montana 2-1, Tennessee 2-0

What to Know

Grizzlies fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Wednesday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are taking a road trip to face off against the Tennessee Volunteers at 7:00 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena. The two teams are strolling into their matchups after big wins in their previous games.

Montana took a loss when they played away from home on Friday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Sunday. They steamrolled past Northwest 94-44. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 56-23.

Montana was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, everything went Tennessee's way against Louisville on Saturday as Tennessee made off with a 77-55 victory. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Volunteers.

Tennessee's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Chaz Lanier led the charge by posting 19 points.

Montana pushed their record up to 2-1 with the win, which was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season. As for Tennessee, their victory bumped their record up to 2-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Montana hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78 points per game. However, it's not like Tennessee struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

Tennessee is a big 25.5-point favorite against Montana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Volunteers as a 22.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

