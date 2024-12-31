Who's Playing

Norfolk State Spartans @ Tennessee Volunteers

Current Records: Norfolk State 9-6, Tennessee 12-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Norfolk State Spartans' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Tennessee Volunteers at 3:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Spartans have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Norfolk State is headed into the matchup having just posted their closest win since February 26th on Sunday. They had just enough and edged High Point out 77-74.

Meanwhile, Tennessee put another one in the bag on Monday to keep their perfect season alive. The stars were shining brightly for them in an 82-64 victory over Middle Tennessee. The over/under was set at 145.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Among those leading the charge was Zakai Zeigler, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 15 assists. Those 15 assists gave him a new career-high. Another player making a difference was Chaz Lanier, who posted 23 points along with two steals.

Tennessee was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Middle Tennessee only posted five.

Norfolk State's win bumped their record up to 9-6. As for Tennessee, their victory was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 12-0.

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Norfolk State has been crazy accurate this season, having made 48.3% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Tennessee struggles in that department as they've drained 49.4% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Norfolk State was dealt a punishing 87-50 loss at the hands of Tennessee in their previous matchup back in January. That contest was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Norfolk State was down 43-18.

Series History

Tennessee won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.