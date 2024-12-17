Who's Playing

Western Carolina Catamounts @ Tennessee Volunteers

Current Records: Western Carolina 3-6, Tennessee 10-0

How To Watch

What to Know

Western Carolina is staring down a pretty large 38-point disadvantage in the spread for Tuesday's contest. They will take on the Tennessee Volunteers in a holiday battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Catamounts are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Western Carolina is headed into the game hoping to find some of the success that defined their season last year. They took a hard 78-61 fall against UNC-Ash. on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Tennessee put another one in the bag on Saturday to keep their perfect season alive. They skirted by Illinois 66-64 on a last-minute layup from Jordan Gainey with 2 seconds left in the second quarter. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Gainey was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 23 points. Igor Milicic Jr., on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-8 from beyond the arc.

Even though they won, Tennessee struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Western Carolina's defeat dropped their record down to 3-6. As for Tennessee, their win bumped their record up to 10-0.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's matchup: Western Carolina has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.6 threes per game. However, it's not like Tennessee struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.9. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Tennessee is a big 38-point favorite against Western Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Volunteers as a 34.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144 points.

