Alabama Crimson Tide @ Texas A&M Aggies

Current Records: Alabama 13-2, Texas A&M 13-2

What to Know

Texas A&M is on a nine-game streak of home wins (dating back to last season), while Alabama is on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both will face off in an SEC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reed Arena. The Crimson Tide are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Aggies in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

If Texas A&M beats Alabama with 80 points on Saturday, it's going to be the squad's new lucky number: they've won their past two matchups with that exact score. Texas A&M had just enough and edged Oklahoma out 80-78. The win was all the more spectacular given the Aggies were down by 18 with 17:00 left in the second half.

Zhuric Phelps was the offensive standout of the match as he went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 34 points plus five rebounds and three steals. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. The team also got some help courtesy of Solomon Washington, who went 5 for 9 en route to 13 points plus six rebounds.

Texas A&M smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds (they're ranked first in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 27 consecutive contests dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, everything went Alabama's way against S. Carolina on Wednesday as Alabama made off with an 88-68 victory. The Crimson Tide have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five games by 20 points or more this season.

Among those leading the charge was Mark Sears, who went 7 for 12 en route to 22 points plus six assists. His evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. Another player making a difference was Aden Holloway, who went 5 for 7 en route to 13 points.

Texas A&M's win bumped their record up to 13-2. As for Alabama, they are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-2 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Texas A&M hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.7 points per game. However, it's not like Alabama (currently ranked first) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 90.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, Alabama is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Texas A&M might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last nine times they've played.

Alabama is a 3.5-point favorite against Texas A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

Series History

Texas A&M has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Alabama.