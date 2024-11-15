Who's Playing

Ohio State Buckeyes @ Texas A&M Aggies

Current Records: Ohio State 1-0, Texas A&M 1-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Texas A&M Aggies' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Reed Arena. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Texas A&M is headed into the contest following a big victory against Lamar on Monday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. Texas A&M steamrolled past Lamar 97-71. With the Aggies ahead 50-29 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Texas A&M's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Zhuric Phelps, who went 6 for 9 en route to 16 points plus seven assists and three steals. Andersson Garcia was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds.

Texas A&M was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Ohio State against Youngstown State on Monday as the team secured an 81-47 victory. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Aaron Bradshaw out in front who went 5 for 8 en route to 16 points plus eight rebounds and two blocks. Bradshaw had some trouble finding his footing against Texas last Monday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of John Mobley Jr., who went 5 for 9 en route to 16 points.

Texas A&M's victory bumped their record up to 1-1. As for Ohio State, they now have a winning record of 1-0.

Friday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Texas A&M has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.5% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Ohio State struggles in that department as they've drained 48% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Texas A&M beat Ohio State 73-66 when the teams last played back in November of 2023. Will Texas A&M repeat their success, or does Ohio State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Texas A&M is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Ohio State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Aggies, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

Texas A&M won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.