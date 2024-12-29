Who's Playing

Northwestern State Demons @ Texas Longhorns

Current Records: Northwestern State 5-6, Texas 10-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Demons fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will wrap up 2024 with a road trip to face off against the Texas Longhorns at 12:00 p.m. ET at Moody Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Northwestern State took a loss when they played away from home two weeks ago, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed last Friday. They came out on top against Southern-NOLA by a score of 89-79.

Northwestern State was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Texas entered their tilt with New Orleans last Thursday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They took their contest with ease, bagging a 98-62 victory over the Privateers. The Longhorns have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matches by 22 points or more this season.

Jordan Pope went supernova for Texas, going 8 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 42 points. Pope continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Arthur Kaluma was another key player, dropping a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds.

Northwestern State is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 5-6 record this season. As for Texas, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-2.

Northwestern State took a serious blow against Texas in their previous matchup back in November of 2017, falling 105-59. Can Northwestern State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Longhorns, as the game opened with the Longhorns as a 24.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.