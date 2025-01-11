Who's Playing

Iowa State Cyclones @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: Iowa State 13-1, Texas Tech 11-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Texas Tech is heading back home. They and the Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 85.5 points per game this season.

On Tuesday, Texas Tech earned a 72-67 win over BYU.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Texas Tech to victory, but perhaps none more so than Elijah Hawkins, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points plus five assists. Hawkins is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. Another player making a difference was Darrion Williams, who went 7 for 11 en route to 18 points plus seven rebounds and two steals.

Texas Tech smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in five consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, Iowa State waltzed into their match on Tuesday with nine straight wins... but they left with ten. They blew past the Utes 82-59. The Cyclones have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won nine contests by 19 points or more this season.

Iowa State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Curtis Jones, who went 10 for 17 en route to 23 points plus six assists and five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Tamin Lipsey, who had 20 points plus seven rebounds and two steals.

Texas Tech is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-3 record this season. As for Iowa State, they pushed their record up to 13-1 with the win, which was their 27th straight at home dating back to last season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Texas Tech hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Iowa State struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.6. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Texas Tech came up short against Iowa State when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 82-74. Will Texas Tech have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Texas Tech has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Iowa State.