Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Texas Tech and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Lamar 49-22.

Texas Tech already has six blowout wins this season, but why stop there? Barring a freak comeback, they will be celebrating another huge victory in the locker room very soon.

Who's Playing

Lamar Cardinals @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: Lamar 6-5, Texas Tech 8-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Texas Tech is on a eight-game streak of home wins (dating back to last season), while Lamar is on a four-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. The Texas Tech Red Raiders will welcome the Lamar Cardinals at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena. If the odds can be believed, the Red Raiders are looking at one of their easiest games of the year.

Last Monday, everything came up roses for Texas Tech against Oral Roberts as the squad secured an 86-50 win. The Red Raiders have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matches by 21 points or more this season.

Texas Tech's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Federiko Federiko, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Chance McMillian, who went 8 for 9 en route to 20 points plus five assists.

Texas Tech was working as a unit and finished the game with 26 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Oral Roberts only posted seven.

Meanwhile, Lamar hadn't done well against Southern Miss recently (they were 0-5 in their previous five matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Tuesday. Lamar snuck past Southern Miss with a 69-65 win.

Texas Tech's victory bumped their record up to 8-2. As for Lamar, they now have a winning record of 6-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Texas Tech has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Lamar struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Everything came up roses for Texas Tech against Lamar when the teams last played back in November of 2021, as the team secured an 89-57 win. In that contest, Texas Tech amassed a halftime lead of 52-33, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Odds

Texas Tech is a big 24.5-point favorite against Lamar, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Red Raiders as a 21.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Series History

Texas Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.