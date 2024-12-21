Who's Playing

Lamar Cardinals @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: Lamar 6-5, Texas Tech 8-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Texas Tech is on a eight-game streak of home wins (dating back to last season), while Lamar is on a four-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. The Texas Tech Red Raiders will welcome the Lamar Cardinals at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 84.8 points per game this season.

Texas Tech is headed into the matchup following a big win against Oral Roberts on Monday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. Texas Tech steamrolled past Oral Roberts 86-50. The Red Raiders have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six contests by 21 points or more this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Texas Tech to victory, but perhaps none more so than Federiko Federiko, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Chance McMillian, who went 8 for 9 en route to 20 points plus five assists.

Texas Tech was working as a unit and finished the game with 26 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Oral Roberts only posted seven.

Meanwhile, Lamar hadn't done well against Southern Miss recently (they were 0-5 in their previous five matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Tuesday. Lamar snuck past Southern Miss with a 69-65 victory.

Texas Tech's win bumped their record up to 8-2. As for Lamar, they now have a winning record of 6-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Texas Tech hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.8 points per game. However, it's not like Lamar struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything came up roses for Texas Tech against Lamar when the teams last played back in November of 2021, as the squad secured an 89-57 victory. In that game, Texas Tech amassed a halftime lead of 52-33, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Series History

Texas Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.