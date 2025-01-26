Who's Playing

Okla. State Cowboys @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: Okla. State 10-8, Texas Tech 14-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 26, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 26, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Okla. State Cowboys are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.9 points per game this season.

Okla. State is hoping to do what Cincinnati couldn't on Tuesday: put an end to Texas Tech's winning streak, which now stands at three games. Texas Tech came out on top against Cincinnati by a score of 81-71.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Texas Tech to victory, but perhaps none more so than Christian Anderson, who went 5 for 9 en route to 18 points plus five rebounds and three steals. Anderson had some trouble finding his footing against Arizona on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was JT Toppin, who went 9 for 15 en route to 20 points plus seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Okla. State came up short against Arizona on Tuesday and fell 92-78.

Despite their defeat, Okla. State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Marchelus Avery, who went 7 for 12 en route to 21 points, was perhaps the best of all. The dominant performance also gave Avery a new career-high in threes (five). Bryce Thompson was another key player, going 7 for 13 en route to 21 points.

Texas Tech pushed their record up to 14-4 with the victory, which was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for Okla. State, they have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-8 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Texas Tech has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Okla. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Texas Tech strolled past Okla. State in their previous meeting back in March of 2024 by a score of 75-58. Does Texas Tech have another victory up their sleeve, or will Okla. State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Okla. State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Texas Tech.