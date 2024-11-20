Who's Playing

Charleston Cougars @ The Citadel Bulldogs

Current Records: Charleston 3-1, The Citadel 3-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $29.20

What to Know

Charleston has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against The Citadel Bulldogs at 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McAlister Field House. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Charleston had been on a three-game streak of scoring at least 82 points, but Liberty put an end to it on Sunday. Charleston suffered a grim 68-47 loss to Liberty. It was the first time this season that the Cougars let down their fans at home.

Charleston's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Lazar Djokovic, who scored 15 points in addition to eight rebounds and two blocks, and CJ Fulton, who scored five points in addition to two steals.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Charleston struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Liberty racked up 17.

Meanwhile, The Citadel has relied on a stalwart defense averaging 62.6 points allowed per game, but that average took a hit on Sunday. They took an 82-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of North Carolina A&T. That makes it the first time this season the Bulldogs have let down their home crowd.

The losing side was boosted by Brody Fox, who went 12 for 16 en route to 25 points plus seven rebounds. Another player making a difference was Cameron Glover, who earned 17 points.

Charleston's loss ended a seven-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 3-1. As for The Citadel, the defeat snapped their winning streak at three games and leaves them with a 3-2 record.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Charleston has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like The Citadel struggles in that department as they've been averaging 43. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Going forward, Charleston shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 10.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Charleston is a big 10.5-point favorite against The Citadel, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Charleston has won all of the games they've played against The Citadel in the last 9 years.