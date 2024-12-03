Who's Playing

Toccoa Falls Eagles @ The Citadel Bulldogs

Current Records: Toccoa Falls 0-6, The Citadel 4-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The Citadel is 3-0 against Toccoa Falls since December of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Citadel Bulldogs will play host again on Tuesday to welcome the Toccoa Falls Eagles, where tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET at McAlister Field House. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.1 points per game this season.

The Citadel's offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with St. Andrews on Tuesday. The Citadel enjoyed a cozy 100-85 victory over St. Andrews. The Bulldogs' offense stepped up their game for this one, as that was the most points they've scored all season.

The Citadel smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 12 offensive rebounds in six consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, Toccoa Falls' recent rough patch got a bit rougher two weeks ago after their sixth straight defeat dating back to last season. They were dealt a punishing 106-66 loss at the hands of Georgia State.

The Citadel now has a winning record of 4-3. As for Toccoa Falls, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-6.

Everything came up roses for The Citadel against Toccoa Falls in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, as the team secured a 106-76 win. In that game, The Citadel amassed a halftime lead of 56-31, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Tuesday.

Series History

The Citadel has won all of the games they've played against Toccoa Falls in the last 8 years.