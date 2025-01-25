Who's Playing

Western Carolina Catamounts @ The Citadel Bulldogs

Current Records: Western Carolina 5-13, The Citadel 5-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Western Carolina and The Citadel are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Southern battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McAlister Field House. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses for the Catamounts and ten for the Bulldogs.

On Wednesday, Western Carolina took a serious blow against ETSU, falling 85-58.

Meanwhile, The Citadel couldn't handle Wofford on Wednesday and fell 79-68.

Western Carolina's defeat dropped their record down to 5-13. As for The Citadel, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 5-13.

Western Carolina beat The Citadel 71-64 in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Western Carolina since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

The Citadel and Western Carolina both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.

  • Feb 07, 2024 - Western Carolina 71 vs. The Citadel 64
  • Jan 03, 2024 - Western Carolina 80 vs. The Citadel 71
  • Jan 25, 2023 - The Citadel 81 vs. Western Carolina 70
  • Jan 14, 2023 - The Citadel 65 vs. Western Carolina 61
  • Jan 26, 2022 - The Citadel 68 vs. Western Carolina 66
  • Jan 05, 2022 - Western Carolina 94 vs. The Citadel 90
  • Mar 05, 2021 - The Citadel 100 vs. Western Carolina 86
  • Feb 06, 2021 - The Citadel 74 vs. Western Carolina 63
  • Feb 01, 2021 - Western Carolina 76 vs. The Citadel 75
  • Feb 22, 2020 - Western Carolina 96 vs. The Citadel 84