Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Troy and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 41-36 lead against Eastern Kentucky.

If Troy keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-3 in no time. On the other hand, Eastern Kentucky will have to make due with a 4-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels @ Troy Trojans

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 4-3, Troy 4-3

How To Watch

What to Know

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Troy Trojans at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Trojan Arena. The Colonels are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.4 points per game this season.

Last Wednesday, Eastern Kentucky came up short against La. Tech and fell 78-69.

Eastern Kentucky's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Devontae Blanton, who went 7 for 12 en route to 17 points plus five assists, and George Kimble III, who had 21 points. Those five assists gave Blanton a new career-high.

Meanwhile, Troy entered their game against Merrimack on Friday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Troy fell to Merrimack 72-68. The Trojans didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Eastern Kentucky's loss dropped their record down to 4-3. As for Troy, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 4-3.

Eastern Kentucky is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Eastern Kentucky came up short against Troy when the teams last played back in December of 2023, falling 88-81. Can Eastern Kentucky avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Troy is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Eastern Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Troy and Eastern Kentucky both have 1 win in their last 2 games.