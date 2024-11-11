Who's Playing

Alcorn State Braves @ Tulane Green Wave

Current Records: Alcorn State 0-3, Tulane 2-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 11, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 11, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

Tulane is 3-0 against Alcorn State since November of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The Tulane Green Wave will host the Alcorn State Braves at 7:30 p.m. ET at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. The Braves took a loss in their last match and will be looking to turn the tables on the Green Wave, who come in off a win.

Last Friday, Tulane strolled past UL Monroe with points to spare, taking the game 80-64. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Green Wave.

Tulane's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Rowan Brumbaugh, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points, and Kaleb Banks, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss dating back to last season. They fell 62-56 to Xavier (LA).

Tulane's win bumped their record up to 2-0. As for Alcorn State, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-3.

Going forward, Tulane is probably looking forward to this one considering their 17 advantage in the spread. They finished last season with a 12-16 record against the spread.

Tulane took their victory against Alcorn State in their previous matchup back in December of 2021 by a conclusive 85-64. Will Tulane repeat their success, or does Alcorn State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Tulane is a big 17-point favorite against Alcorn State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Green Wave as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

Series History

Tulane has won all of the games they've played against Alcorn State in the last 7 years.