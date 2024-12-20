Who's Playing

Dillard University Bleu Devils @ Tulane Green Wave

Current Records: Dillard University 0-3, Tulane 5-7

What to Know

The Tulane Green Wave and the Dillard University Bleu Devils will compete for holiday cheer at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. Given that both suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Saturday, Tulane came up short against Florida State and fell 77-64. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Green Wave in their matchups with the Seminoles: they've now lost four in a row.

Kaleb Banks put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 33 points and 16 rebounds.

Even though they lost, Tulane smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Florida State only pulled down two.

Meanwhile, Dillard University had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They received a tough blow back in November as they fell 91-73 to Howard.

Tulane's defeat dropped their record down to 5-7. As for Dillard University, their loss dropped their record down to 0-3.

Everything came up roses for Tulane against Dillard University in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, as the team secured a 94-64 win. In that matchup, Tulane amassed a halftime lead of 47-25, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Friday.

Series History

Tulane won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.