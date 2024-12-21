Who's Playing

Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Current Records: Miss Valley State 2-9, Tulsa 4-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald W. Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Tulsa is on a three-game streak of home losses, Miss Valley State a 31-game streak of away losses dating back to last season, but someone's luck is about to change on Saturday. The Tulsa Golden Hurricane will welcome the Miss Valley State Delta Devils at 3:00 p.m. ET at Donald W. Reynolds Center. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Last Saturday, Tulsa couldn't handle UCF and fell 88-75.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Keaston Willis, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points plus five rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in offensive rebounds (two). Dwon Odom was another key player, posting 20 points plus seven assists.

Meanwhile, Miss Valley State was expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday and that's exactly how things played out. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 83-42 bruising that North Texas dished out on Wednesday.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Miss Valley State struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as North Texas posted 15.

Tulsa's loss dropped their record down to 4-7. As for Miss Valley State, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-9.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Tulsa has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Miss Valley State, though, as they've been averaging only 26.8. Given Tulsa's sizable advantage in that area, Miss Valley State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Tulsa against Miss Valley State when the teams last played back in December of 2023, as the squad secured a 79-50 win. Does Tulsa have another victory up their sleeve, or will Miss Valley State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Tulsa has won both of the games they've played against Miss Valley State in the last 2 years.