Who's Playing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Current Records: Oral Roberts 1-1, Tulsa 2-0

How To Watch

What to Know

Oral Roberts and Tulsa are an even 4-4 against one another since December of 2015, but not for long. The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles will face off against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Donald W. Reynolds Center. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Oral Roberts took a loss when they played away from home on Wednesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Friday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Ozark Christian College 105-49. With the Golden Eagles ahead 53-28 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Oral Roberts was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, one look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Tulsa was far and away the favorite against Arkansas Pine Bluff on Saturday. Everything went Tulsa's way against Arkansas Pine Bluff as Tulsa made off with a 103-80 win. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest victory the Golden Hurricane have posted since January 17th.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Tulsa to victory, but perhaps none more so than Dwon Odom, who went 6 for 8 en route to 14 points plus six assists and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Keaston Willis, who scored 17 points along with six rebounds.

Oral Roberts' win ended a three-game drought at home dating back to last season and bumped them up to 1-1. As for Tulsa, their victory was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 2-0.

Oral Roberts was able to grind out a solid win over Tulsa when the teams last played back in December of 2023, winning 79-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for Oral Roberts since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Oral Roberts is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with an 11-15 record against the spread.

Odds

Tulsa is a big 9-point favorite against Oral Roberts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Hurricane as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tulsa and Oral Roberts both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.