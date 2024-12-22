Halftime Report

A win for UAB would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Alcorn State 50-31. This game looks nothing like the tight 80-77 margin from UAB's win over Alcorn State in their previous head-to-head back in November of 2023.

If UAB keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-6 in no time. On the other hand, Alcorn State will have to make due with an 0-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Alcorn State Braves @ UAB Blazers

Current Records: Alcorn State 0-12, UAB 6-6

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for UAB. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the Alcorn State Braves at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bartow Arena. The Blazers have been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 280 points over their last three matchups.

UAB is headed into Sunday's contest after beating the impressive 159-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last match against Alabama A&M. UAB simply couldn't be stopped on Wednesday as they easily beat Alabama A&M 96-67. With the Blazers ahead 57-28 at the half, the game was all but over already.

UAB can attribute much of their success to Christian Coleman, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Tony Toney, who earned 12 points in addition to six rebounds and three steals.

UAB smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 23 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, this season is starting to look grim for Alcorn State, who still haven't picked up a win after 12 matchups. They lost 77-75 to Rice on a last-minute layup From Kellen Amos. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Braves have suffered since January 13th.

Alcorn State's loss came about despite a quality game from Jalyke Gaines - Wyatt, who scored 21 points. The dominant performance also gave Gaines - Wyatt a new career-high in threes (three).

The win got UAB back to even at 6-6. As for Alcorn State, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-12.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: UAB has been crazy accurate this season, having drained 46.8% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Alcorn State, though, as they've only made 35.2% of their field goals this season. Given UAB's sizable advantage in that area, Alcorn State will need to find a way to close that gap.

UAB came out on top in a nail-biter against Alcorn State when the teams last played back in November of 2023, sneaking past 80-77. Does UAB have another victory up their sleeve, or will Alcorn State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

UAB is a big 21.5-point favorite against Alcorn State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

Series History

UAB has won all of the games they've played against Alcorn State in the last 6 years.