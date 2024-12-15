Who's Playing

Arkansas State Red Wolves @ UAB Blazers

Current Records: Arkansas State 8-3, UAB 5-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The Arkansas State Red Wolves and the UAB Blazers will compete for holiday cheer at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bartow Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

UAB is hoping to do what UT Arlington couldn't on Thursday: put an end to Arkansas State's winning streak, which now stands at three games. Arkansas State secured an 83-79 W over UT Arlington.

Arkansas State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 13 offensive rebounds in three consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, UAB was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They simply couldn't be stopped last Friday as they easily beat Prairie View 95-66.

UAB's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Yaxel Lendeborg led the charge by dropping a double-double on 14 points and 17 rebounds. Lendeborg has become a key player for UAB: the team is 3-1 when he posts at least eight rebounds, but 2-4 otherwise. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyren Moore, who earned 14 points in addition to six assists.

Arkansas State pushed their record up to 8-3 with the win, which was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season. As for UAB, the victory got them back to even at 5-5.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's contest: Arkansas State has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.1 threes per game. It's a different story for UAB, though, as they've been averaging only 6.1. Given Arkansas State's sizable advantage in that area, UAB will need to find a way to close that gap.

Arkansas State is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Against the spread, they have been a house darling this year with a chancy 3-7 ATS record.

Odds

UAB is a 3.5-point favorite against Arkansas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arkansas State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.