Who's Playing

LBSU Beach @ UC Davis Aggies

Current Records: LBSU 6-10, UC Davis 9-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California

University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UC Davis and LBSU are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Big West battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at University Credit Union Center. The Aggies will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

UC Davis is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 135.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against CS Fullerton by a score of 63-53 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, LBSU lost to Cal-Baker. on the road by a decisive 80-65 margin on Saturday. The Beach have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

LBSU struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Cal-Baker. pulled down 19.

UC Davis' victory bumped their record up to 9-7. As for LBSU, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 6-10.

UC Davis came up short against LBSU in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 74-70. Will UC Davis have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

UC Davis and LBSU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.