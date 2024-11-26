Halftime Report

Norfolk State and UC Davis have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 34-33, Norfolk State has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Norfolk State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-3 in no time. On the other hand, UC Davis will have to make due with a 3-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Norfolk State Spartans @ UC Davis Aggies

Current Records: Norfolk State 4-3, UC Davis 3-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California

University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

The Norfolk State Spartans' road trip will continue as they head out to face the UC Davis Aggies at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday at University Credit Union Center. The Spartans are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.9 points per game this season.

Last Friday, Norfolk State ended up a good deal behind Grand Canyon and lost 91-73.

Meanwhile, UC Davis must've known the odds they were up against on Wednesday, but they decided it wasn't going to be the story of the game. They came out on top against Grand Canyon by a score of 75-68.

Norfolk State has traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-3 record this season. As for UC Davis, they now have a winning record of 3-2.

While only UC Davis took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, UC Davis is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

Odds

UC Davis is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Norfolk State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

