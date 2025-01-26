Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, UC Irvine looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 34-24 lead against Hawaii.

If UC Irvine keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 18-3 in no time. On the other hand, Hawaii will have to make due with a 12-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Hawaii Warriors @ UC Irvine Anteaters

Current Records: Hawaii 12-7, UC Irvine 17-3

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the UC Irvine Anteaters and the Hawaii Warriors are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bren Events Center. The Anteaters will be looking to keep their 19-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

UC Irvine is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering UC Riverside just ended the team's seven-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell to the Highlanders 84-80. The Anteaters didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, Hawaii didn't have quite enough to beat UC Davis on Thursday and fell 68-66. The over/under was set at 133.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Even though they lost, Hawaii smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their offensive rebound total in three consecutive matches.

UC Irvine's loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 17-3. As for Hawaii, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-7.

Looking forward, UC Irvine is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

UC Irvine took their win against Hawaii when the teams last played back in February of 2024 by a conclusive 93-68. Will UC Irvine repeat their success, or does Hawaii have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UC Irvine is a big 11-point favorite against Hawaii, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Anteaters as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

Series History

UC Irvine has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Hawaii.