UT Arlington Mavericks @ UL Monroe Warhawks

Current Records: UT Arlington 3-5, UL Monroe 3-6

What to Know

The UT Arlington Mavericks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the UL Monroe Warhawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. The Mavericks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.6 points per game this season.

UT Arlington is headed into Monday's contest after beating the impressive 159-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last match against Rhode Island. UT Arlington took an 83-78 hit to the loss column at the hands of Rhode Island on Thursday. The Mavericks didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jaden Wells, who almost dropped a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Murray State on Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Raysean Seamster, who went 5 for 7 en route to 13 points plus three steals.

Even though they lost, UT Arlington smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Rhode Island only pulled down six.

Meanwhile, UL Monroe came up short against SF Austin on Friday and fell 68-60. The Warhawks have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

UT Arlington has not been sharp recently as the team has lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-5 record this season. As for UL Monroe, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-6.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's matchup: UT Arlington has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 38.5% of their threes per game. It's a different story for UL Monroe, though, as they've only made 31.6% of their threes this season. Given UT Arlington's sizable advantage in that area, UL Monroe will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, UT Arlington is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

UT Arlington is a big 7.5-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

UT Arlington has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UL Monroe.