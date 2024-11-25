Who's Playing

Merrimack Warriors @ UMass Lowell River Hawks

Current Records: Merrimack 1-4, UMass Lowell 4-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts

Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UMass Lowell River Hawks' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Merrimack Warriors at 6:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Costello Athletic Center. The River Hawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 86.7 points per game this season.

On Saturday, UMass Lowell earned an 80-70 victory over Quinnipiac.

UMass Lowell was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Quinnipiac only posted ten.

Meanwhile, Merrimack's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fourth straight loss. They were dealt a punishing 78-39 defeat at the hands of Butler. The match marked the Warriors' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

UMass Lowell pushed their record up to 4-2 with the win, which was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season. As for Merrimack, their loss dropped their record down to 1-4.

UMass Lowell came up short against Merrimack when the teams last played back in December of 2023, falling 74-68. Will UMass Lowell have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

UMass Lowell and Merrimack both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.