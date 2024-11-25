Who's Playing
Merrimack Warriors @ UMass Lowell River Hawks
Current Records: Merrimack 1-4, UMass Lowell 4-2
How To Watch
- When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN Plus
What to Know
The UMass Lowell River Hawks' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Merrimack Warriors at 6:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Costello Athletic Center. The River Hawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 86.7 points per game this season.
On Saturday, UMass Lowell earned an 80-70 victory over Quinnipiac.
UMass Lowell was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Quinnipiac only posted ten.
Meanwhile, Merrimack's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fourth straight loss. They were dealt a punishing 78-39 defeat at the hands of Butler. The match marked the Warriors' lowest-scoring game so far this season.
UMass Lowell pushed their record up to 4-2 with the win, which was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season. As for Merrimack, their loss dropped their record down to 1-4.
UMass Lowell came up short against Merrimack when the teams last played back in December of 2023, falling 74-68. Will UMass Lowell have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
UMass Lowell and Merrimack both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.
- Dec 02, 2023 - Merrimack 74 vs. UMass Lowell 68
- Nov 30, 2022 - UMass Lowell 77 vs. Merrimack 51
- Dec 04, 2021 - UMass Lowell 61 vs. Merrimack 57
- Nov 16, 2019 - Merrimack 60 vs. UMass Lowell 58