Who's Playing

Columbia Int. Rams @ UNC-Ash. Bulldogs

Current Records: Columbia Int. 0-5, UNC-Ash. 8-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The Columbia Int. Rams' road trip will continue as they head out to face the UNC-Ash. Bulldogs at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Kimmel Arena. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Columbia Int.'s offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with Charleston Southern on Saturday. Columbia Int. took a 95-89 hit to the loss column at the hands of Charleston Southern. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Rams in their matchups with the Buccaneers: they've now lost six in a row.

Even though they lost, Columbia Int. was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Charleston Southern only posted ten.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, UNC-Ash.'s good fortune finally ran out last Saturday. They took an 85-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of UNCW.

Despite the defeat, UNC-Ash. had strong showings from Jordan Marsh, who posted 23 points along with seven assists, and Kameron Taylor, who went 8 for 10 en route to 18 points. Taylor had some trouble finding his footing against George Mason on December 3rd, so this was a step in the right direction. Toyaz Solomon was another key player, going 5 for 9 en route to 11 points plus eight rebounds and six blocks.

Columbia Int.'s loss dropped their record down to 0-5. As for UNC-Ash., their defeat dropped their record down to 8-5.