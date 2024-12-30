Who's Playing

Columbia Int. Rams @ UNC-Ash. Bulldogs

Current Records: Columbia Int. 0-5, UNC-Ash. 8-5

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 30, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Monday, December 30, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Columbia Int. Rams' road trip will continue as they head out to face the UNC-Ash. Bulldogs at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Kimmel Arena. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Columbia Int.'s offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with Charleston Southern on Saturday. Columbia Int. took a 95-89 hit to the loss column at the hands of Charleston Southern. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Rams in their matchups with the Buccaneers: they've now lost six in a row.

Even though they lost, Columbia Int. was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Charleston Southern only posted ten.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, UNC-Ash.'s good fortune finally ran out last Saturday. They took an 85-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of UNCW.

Despite the defeat, UNC-Ash. had strong showings from Jordan Marsh, who posted 23 points along with seven assists, and Kameron Taylor, who went 8 for 10 en route to 18 points. Taylor had some trouble finding his footing against George Mason on December 3rd, so this was a step in the right direction. Toyaz Solomon was another key player, going 5 for 9 en route to 11 points plus eight rebounds and six blocks.

Columbia Int.'s loss dropped their record down to 0-5. As for UNC-Ash., their defeat dropped their record down to 8-5.