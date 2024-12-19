Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, UNCW looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 37-27 lead against FGCU.

If UNCW keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-3 in no time. On the other hand, FGCU will have to make due with a 3-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

FGCU Eagles @ UNCW Seahawks

Current Records: FGCU 3-7, UNCW 7-3

How To Watch

What to Know

The UNCW Seahawks will take on the FGCU Eagles in a holiday battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at at Trask Coliseum. The Seahawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.2 points per game this season.

UNCW is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Howard just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Saturday. They took an 88-83 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bison. The Seahawks didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite the defeat, UNCW got top-tier performance from Khamari McGriff, who went 14 for 16 en route to 34 points plus five rebounds. Donovan Newby, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-6 from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, FGCU couldn't handle LSU last Sunday and fell 80-71. The Eagles have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the loss, FGCU had strong showings from Rahmir Barno, who went 7 for 10 en route to 15 points plus three steals, and Rory Stewart, who scored 12 points in addition to five rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Barno a new career-high in field goal percentage (70%).

UNCW's defeat dropped their record down to 7-3. As for FGCU, their loss dropped their record down to 3-7.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: UNCW has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for FGCU, though, as they've been averaging only 31.4. Given UNCW's sizable advantage in that area, FGCU will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, UNCW is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep UNCW in mind: they have a solid 6-3 record against the spread this season.

Odds

UNCW is a solid 6.5-point favorite against FGCU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

UNCW won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.