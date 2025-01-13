Who's Playing

East Texas A&M Lions @ UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

Current Records: East Texas A&M 2-14, UT-Rio Grande Valley 10-6

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 13, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 13, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, UT-Rio Grande Valley is heading back home. They and the East Texas A&M Lions will face off in a Southland battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at UTRGV Fieldhouse. The Vaqueros are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.4 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, UT-Rio Grande Valley came up short against TX A&M-CC and fell 79-74.

Meanwhile, East Texas A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell 75-67 to Northwestern State.

Even though they lost, East Texas A&M smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in three consecutive games.

UT-Rio Grande Valley's loss dropped their record down to 10-6. As for East Texas A&M, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-14.

Monday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: UT-Rio Grande Valley has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for East Texas A&M, though, as they've been averaging only 30.7. Given UT-Rio Grande Valley's sizable advantage in that area, East Texas A&M will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, UT-Rio Grande Valley is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on East Texas A&M against the spread have faith in an upset since their 6-10 ATS record can't hold a candle to UT-Rio Grande Valley's 8-4.

Odds

UT-Rio Grande Valley is a big 13.5-point favorite against East Texas A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vaqueros as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

