Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Utah State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Montana 49-35.

Utah State entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Montana step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Montana Grizzlies @ Utah State Aggies

Current Records: Montana 2-2, Utah State 3-0

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Utah State. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the Montana Grizzlies at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Aggies have been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 321 points over their last three matches.

Last Wednesday, Utah State blew past Westminster (UT), posting a 117-53 victory. Fans of the Aggies have seen this all before: every one of the games they've played this season has ended in a blowout of 19+ points.

Utah State was working as a unit and finished the game with 28 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 24 assists in three consecutive games.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 94 points the game before, Montana faltered in their matchup on Wednesday. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 92-57 bruising that Tennessee dished out on Wednesday. The Grizzlies were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Montana's loss came about despite a quality game from Money Williams, who went 8 for 15 en route to 30 points plus three steals. What's more, Williams also racked up two assists, the most he's had since back in December of 2023.

Utah State's win was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 3-0. As for Montana, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Utah State hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 8.3 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Montana struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.5. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Utah State is a big 18.5-point favorite against Montana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 18.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

