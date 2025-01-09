Who's Playing

UT Arlington Mavericks @ Utah Tech Trailblazers

Current Records: UT Arlington 7-8, Utah Tech 4-11

How To Watch

What to Know

UT Arlington is 3-0 against Utah Tech since February of 2023, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The UT Arlington Mavericks will be staying on the road to face off against the Utah Tech Trailblazers at 9:00 p.m. ET at Burns Arena. The Mavericks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.8 points per game this season.

The experts predicted UT Arlington would be headed in after a win, but Tarleton State made sure that didn't happen. UT Arlington fell just short of Tarleton State by a score of 77-74 on Saturday. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Mavericks have suffered since November 13, 2024.

Meanwhile, Utah Tech couldn't handle FIU last Monday and fell 80-66.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Samuel Ariyibi, who scored ten points along with five rebounds and four steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Utah State back in December of 2024, so this was a step in the right direction. Noa Gonsalves was another key player, posting 18 points.

UT Arlington now has a losing record at 7-8. As for Utah Tech, they dropped their record down to 4-11 with the loss, which was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's game: UT Arlington has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 37.9% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Utah Tech, though, as they've only made 30.3% of their threes this season. Given UT Arlington's sizable advantage in that area, Utah Tech will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, UT Arlington is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. For those looking to play the spread, keep UT Arlington's opponent in mind: they have a solid 3-0 record against the spread vs Utah Tech over their last three matchups.

Odds

UT Arlington is a 4-point favorite against Utah Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

Series History

UT Arlington has won all of the games they've played against Utah Tech in the last 2 years.