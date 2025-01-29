Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Utah and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 40-35 lead against Cincinnati.

If Utah keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-8 in no time. On the other hand, Cincinnati will have to make due with a 12-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Cincinnati Bearcats @ Utah Utes

Current Records: Cincinnati 12-7, Utah 11-8

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Utah Utes are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The Bearcats' defense has only allowed 62.7 points per game this season, so the Utes' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Cincinnati is headed into Tuesday's matchup hungry for a win as their strong season has now been derailed by two straight losses. They were dealt a punishing 80-52 defeat at the hands of BYU on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Utah ended up a good deal behind Baylor on Saturday and lost 76-61.

Utah's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Miro Little, who posted 12 points plus eight rebounds and seven assists, and Ezra Ausar, who went 7 for 12 en route to 19 points plus seven rebounds and two steals. What's more, Ausar also racked up five offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in November of 2024.

Cincinnati's defeat dropped their record down to 12-7. As for Utah, their loss dropped their record down to 11-8.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Cincinnati has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Utah struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Cincinnati is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They are a gamble against the spread as they sit with a 7-12 ATS record.

Odds

Utah is a slight 1-point favorite against Cincinnati, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Utes as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

