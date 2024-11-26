Who's Playing

Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ Utah Utes

Current Records: Miss Valley State 1-5, Utah 4-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on ESPN Plus

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Utah. They will look to defend their home court on Tuesday against the Miss Valley State Delta Devils at 9:00 p.m. ET at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The timing is sure in the Utes' favor as the team sits on nine straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Delta Devils have been banged up by 27 consecutive losses on the road also dating back to last season.

Last Friday, Utah humbled Utah Tech with an 84-53 smackdown. The Utes have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four games by 31 points or more this season.

Utah's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Keanu Dawes, who almost dropped a double-double on 14 points and nine rebounds. Dawes is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. The team also got some help courtesy of Gabe Madsen, who earned 19 points along with two steals.

Utah was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Utah Tech only posted eight.

Meanwhile, Miss Valley State was no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their matchup with BYU but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. It's going to take some time for Miss Valley State to recover from the 87-43 bruising that BYU dished out on Saturday. The Delta Devils were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 55-27.

Utah's victory bumped their record up to 4-1. As for Miss Valley State, their loss dropped their record down to 1-5.

Everything came up roses for Utah against Miss Valley State when the teams last played back in November of 2019, as the squad secured a 143-49 win. In that match, Utah amassed a halftime lead of 70-20, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Tuesday.

Odds

Utah is a big 42.5-point favorite against Miss Valley State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Utes, as the game opened with the Utes as a 40.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

Utah has won all of the games they've played against Miss Valley State in the last 7 years.