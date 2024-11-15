Who's Playing

Penn State Nittany Lions @ Va. Tech Hokies

Current Records: Penn State 3-0, Va. Tech 2-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: CFG Bank Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

CFG Bank Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Va. Tech has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Friday. They will face off against the Penn State Nittany Lions at 7:30 p.m. ET at CFG Bank Arena. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Va. Tech is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 153.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against Winthrop by a score of 58-52 on Monday.

Va. Tech can attribute much of their success to Toibu Lawal, who dropped a double-double on ten points and ten rebounds, and Jaden Schutt, who went 6 for 11 en route to 17 points. Lawal is also crushing it when it comes to blocks: he's posted at least two every time he's taken the court this season.

Va. Tech smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Penn State entered their tilt with St. Francis on Tuesday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They put a hurting on the Red Flash to the tune of 92-62. Fans of the Nittany Lions have seen this all before: every one of the games they've played this season has ended in a blowout of 19+ points.

Puff Johnson was the offensive standout of the contest as he went 7 for 8 en route to 20 points plus four steals. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (87.5%). Another player making a difference was Yanic Konan Niederhauser, who posted 11 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Va. Tech's win was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 2-0. As for Penn State, their victory bumped their record up to 3-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Va. Tech has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Penn State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 43.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Va. Tech skirted past Penn State 61-59 when the teams last played back in November of 2022. Does Va. Tech have another victory up their sleeve, or will Penn State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Penn State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Va. Tech.