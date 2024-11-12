Who's Playing

Clev. State Vikings @ Valparaiso Beacons

Current Records: Clev. State 1-2, Valparaiso 1-1

What to Know

Valparaiso is 4-0 against Clev. State since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Valparaiso Beacons will host the Clev. State Vikings at 8:00 p.m. ET at Athletics-Recreation Center. The Vikings took a loss in their last match and will be looking to turn the tables on the Beacons, who come in off a win.

Valparaiso took a loss when they played away from home last Monday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Friday. They took their game with ease, bagging a 111-46 win over Concordia (MI). The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 63-18.

Valparaiso was working as a unit and finished the game with 28 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Concordia (MI) only posted eight.

Meanwhile, Clev. State came up short against Kansas State on Saturday and fell 77-64.

The victory got Valparaiso back to even at 1-1. As for Clev. State, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

Looking forward, Valparaiso is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 17-12-1 record against the spread.

Everything went Valparaiso's way against Clev. State in their previous matchup back in February of 2017, as Valparaiso made off with a 78-57 win. Will Valparaiso repeat their success, or does Clev. State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Valparaiso is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Clev. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Beacons as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Valparaiso has won all of the games they've played against Clev. State in the last 8 years.