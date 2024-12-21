Who's Playing

Austin Peay Governors @ Vanderbilt Commodores

Current Records: Austin Peay 4-7, Vanderbilt 10-1

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

What to Know

Vanderbilt is 4-0 against Austin Peay since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Vanderbilt Commodores will look to defend their home court against the Austin Peay Governors at 3:00 p.m. ET at Memorial Gym. The timing is sure in the Commodores' favor as the team sits on seven straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Governors have been banged up by five consecutive losses on the road.

Vanderbilt is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They blew past The Citadel, posting a 105-53 victory. With the Commodores ahead 49-21 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Vanderbilt to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jason Edwards, who scored 19 points. Devin McGlockton was another key player, going 9 for 13 en route to 19 points plus eight rebounds.

Vanderbilt was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as The Citadel only posted nine.

Meanwhile, Austin Peay suffered a grim 78-58 defeat to Ohio on Wednesday. The Governors were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 49-22.

Austin Peay's loss came about despite a quality game from Tate McCubbin, who had 11 points plus five rebounds and three steals.

Vanderbilt's win bumped their record up to 10-1. As for Austin Peay, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-7.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Vanderbilt has been crazy accurate this season, having drained 48.6% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Austin Peay, though, as they've only made 39.7% of their field goals this season. Given Vanderbilt's sizable advantage in that area, Austin Peay will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Vanderbilt against Austin Peay when the teams last played back in December of 2021, as the squad secured a 77-51 victory. Will Vanderbilt repeat their success, or does Austin Peay have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Vanderbilt has won all of the games they've played against Austin Peay in the last 9 years.