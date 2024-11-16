Who's Playing

Jackson State Tigers @ Vanderbilt Commodores

Current Records: Jackson State 0-3, Vanderbilt 3-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Jackson State Tigers at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Gym. The Commodores know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with 82 points or more in their past three contests -- so hopefully the Tigers like a good challenge.

If Vanderbilt beats Jackson State with 85 points on Saturday, it's going to be the team's new lucky number: they've won their past two matches with that exact score. Vanderbilt strolled past California with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 85-69.

Among those leading the charge was Tyler Tanner, who went 6 for 8 en route to 14 points plus three steals. Tanner is crushing it when it comes to steals: he's grabbed at least three every time he's taken the court this season. Grant Huffman was another key player, scoring six points along with six assists and five rebounds.

Vanderbilt was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as California only posted six.

Meanwhile, Jackson State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight loss dating back to last season. They were completely outmatched by Xavier on the road and fell 94-57. The Tigers were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jayme Mitchell Jr., who had 26 points along with five rebounds. What's more, he also posted a 43.8% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023.

Vanderbilt's victory was their fourth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 3-0. As for Jackson State, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-3.