Who's Playing

Seton Hall Pirates @ VCU Rams

Current Records: Seton Hall 2-2, VCU 4-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Seton Hall Pirates will face off against the VCU Rams at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at TD Arena. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Seton Hall took a loss when they played away from home on Wednesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Wagner 54-28.

Chaunce Jenkins and Yacine Toumi were among the main playmakers for Seton Hall as the former posted 16 points and the latter went 5 for 6 en route to 12 points plus seven rebounds. Toumi had some trouble finding his footing against Hofstra on Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Meanwhile, VCU waltzed into their game on Saturday with three straight wins... but they left with four. They claimed a resounding 83-57 victory over the Greyhounds. The over/under was set at 139.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

VCU got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Max Shulga out in front who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds. What's more, Shulga also racked up seven assists, the most he's had since back in February. Jack Clark was another key player, going 9 for 11 en route to 25 points plus six rebounds.

VCU was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Loyola Maryland only posted ten.

The victory got Seton Hall back to even at 2-2. As for VCU, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-0.

Seton Hall took their victory against VCU in their previous meeting back in December of 2017 by a conclusive 90-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Seton Hall since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Seton Hall won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.