Who's Playing

Cincinnati Bearcats @ Villanova Wildcats

Current Records: Cincinnati 6-0, Villanova 4-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania

Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $29.00

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats will face off against the Villanova Wildcats at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Finneran Pavilion. The Bearcats will be coming into the contest with an undefeated record on the line.

Last Wednesday, Cincinnati didn't have too much trouble with Alabama State as they won 77-59.

Cincinnati got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Jizzle James out in front who went 5 for 9 en route to 13 points plus eight rebounds and five assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Aziz Bandaogo, who almost dropped a double-double on ten points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Villanova, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road last Sunday. They blew past Rider 72-48 on Wednesday. The Wildcats have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 24 points or more this season.

It was another big night for Eric Dixon, who had 16 points in addition to five assists and three steals. That's the most assists he has posted since back in February. Jhamir Brickus was another key player, going 5 for 9 en route to 15 points.

Cincinnati pushed their record up to 6-0 with the victory, which was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season. As for Villanova, the win got them back to even at 4-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Cincinnati hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 85.3 points per game. However, it's not like Villanova struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, Cincinnati is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-2 against the spread).

Odds

Cincinnati is a 3.5-point favorite against Villanova, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bearcats slightly, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

