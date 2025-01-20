Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Wagner and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 32-25 lead against St. Francis.

If Wagner keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-8 in no time. On the other hand, St. Francis will have to make due with a 7-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

St. Francis Red Flash @ Wagner Seahawks

Current Records: St. Francis 7-12, Wagner 9-8

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Monday, January 20, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York

What to Know

Wagner is 8-2 against St. Francis since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Both will face off in a Northeast battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Spiro Sports Center. The Seahawks have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The experts predicted Wagner would be headed in after a victory, but Mercyhurst made sure that didn't happen. Wagner fell to Mercyhurst 69-65.

Meanwhile, St. Francis came up short against LIU on Saturday and fell 64-51. The contest marked the Red Flash's lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Wagner dropped their record down to 9-8 with the loss, which was their third straight at home. As for St. Francis, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-12.

Looking ahead, Wagner is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites at home.

Wagner skirted past St. Francis 65-63 in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. Will Wagner repeat their success, or does St. Francis have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Wagner is a slight 2-point favorite against St. Francis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 124 points.

Series History

Wagner has won 8 out of their last 10 games against St. Francis.