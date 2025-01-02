Who's Playing

Maryland Terrapins @ Washington Huskies

Current Records: Maryland 11-2, Washington 9-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Washington will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Maryland Terrapins will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9:30 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Arena. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Washington is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They blew past N.J. Tech, posting a 90-53 win. With the Huskies ahead 46-26 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Washington's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Zoom Diallo, who went 5 for 8 en route to 12 points plus five assists and two steals. Another player making a difference was Mekhi Mason, who posted nine points along with three steals and two blocks.

Washington was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, Maryland had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 40.5 points) and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They took down the Hawks 81-66.

Maryland can attribute much of their success to Julian Reese, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds. Reese is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down 11 or more in the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Derik Queen, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 14 rebounds.

Washington has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 9-4 record this season. As for Maryland, their win was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-2.

Odds

Maryland is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

