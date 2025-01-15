Who's Playing

Purdue Boilermakers @ Washington Huskies

Current Records: Purdue 13-4, Washington 10-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Purdue Boilermakers and the Washington Huskies are set to tip at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Alaska Airlines Arena. The Huskies are crawling into this matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Boilermakers will bounce in with five consecutive wins.

Purdue is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They blew past Nebraska, posting a 104-68 victory. Perhaps unsurprisingly given the team's high-flying offense, the game also marked the team's biggest win of the season.

Purdue got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was C.J. Cox out in front who went 9 for 11 en route to 23 points plus four steals. The dominant performance also gave Cox a new career-high in threes (five). Trey Kaufman-Renn was another key player, going 7 for 9 en route to 15 points plus seven assists and six rebounds.

Purdue was working as a unit and finished the game with 32 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Washington ended up a good deal behind Michigan on Sunday and lost 91-75.

The losing side was boosted by Great Osobor, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Michigan State on Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Mekhi Mason, who scored 13 points.

Purdue pushed their record up to 13-4 with the win, which was their 25th straight at home dating back to last season. As for Washington, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-7.

Going forward, Purdue is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

Purdue is a big 7.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146 points.

