Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Washington and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 35-31 lead against Wash. State.

If Washington keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-3 in no time. On the other hand, Wash. State will have to make due with a 9-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Wash. State Cougars @ Washington Huskies

Current Records: Wash. State 9-2, Washington 7-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $30.00

What to Know

The Washington Huskies' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Wash. State Cougars at 11:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Alaska Airlines Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Washington is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They enjoyed a cozy 87-69 victory over Eastern Washington last Tuesday. The team's explosion on offense also rewarded the Huskies with their most commanding win of the season.

Washington got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Mekhi Mason out in front who went 7 for 11 en route to 23 points. Another player making a difference was Great Osobor, who went 8 for 13 en route to 16 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

Washington was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Wash. State entered their tilt with Missouri State on Saturday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They came out on top against the Bears by a score of 91-78.

Wash. State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Dane Erikstrup, who went 6 for 7 en route to 20 points plus two blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Isaiah Watts, who went 6 for 10 en route to 20 points plus seven rebounds.

Washington's victory bumped their record up to 7-3. As for Wash. State, they pushed their record up to 9-2 with the win, which was their fifth straight at home.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Washington has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wash. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Going forward, Washington is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Washington is expected to win, but their 1-4 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Washington is a 3.5-point favorite against Wash. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

Wash. State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington.