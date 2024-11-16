Who's Playing

Siena Saints @ Albany Great Danes

Current Records: Siena 3-0, Albany 2-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Broadview Center -- Albany, New York

Broadview Center -- Albany, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Albany Great Danes will face off against the Siena Saints at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Broadview Center. Both worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

On Wednesday, Albany beat Dartmouth 87-73. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Great Danes.

Albany smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Dartmouth only pulled down five.

Meanwhile, Siena waltzed into their match on Tuesday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They walked away with a 74-66 win over the Eagles. The score was all tied up 36-36 at the break, but the Saints were the better team in the second half.

Siena got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Peter Carey out in front who went 7 for 8 en route to 16 points plus six blocks and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Justice Shoats, who posted 18 points plus six assists and three steals.

Albany's win ended a seven-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 2-1. As for Siena, their victory bumped their record up to 3-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Albany has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Siena struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Everything came up roses for Albany against Siena in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, as the squad secured an 86-51 win. Does Albany have another victory up their sleeve, or will Siena turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Albany has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Siena.