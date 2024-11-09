Who's Playing

Old Dominion Monarchs @ Arizona Wildcats

Current Records: Old Dominion 0-1, Arizona 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona

McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Arizona Wildcats will face off against the Old Dominion Monarchs at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McKale Memorial Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Arizona is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They claimed a resounding 93-64 victory over Canisius. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 52-30.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Arizona to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jaden Bradley, who went 7 for 10 en route to 15 points plus four steals. KJ Lewis was another key player, going 5 for 8 en route to 14 points plus two steals and two blocks.

Arizona was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Canisius only posted 12.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fourth straight loss dating back to last season. They lost 83-82 to Buffalo on a last-minute jump shot From Tyson Dunn. The Monarchs didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite the defeat, Old Dominion had strong showings from Stephaun Walker, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Robert Davis Jr., who went 8 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points.