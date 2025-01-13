Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Current Records: Prairie View 3-13, Arkansas Pine Bluff 3-12

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 13, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Monday, January 13, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas

H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Arkansas Pine Bluff is 2-8 against Prairie View since January of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. Both will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at H.O. Clemmons Arena. The Golden Lions will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Arkansas Pine Bluff is headed into Monday's match after beating the impressive 162.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last game against Alabama State. Arkansas Pine Bluff fell just short of Alabama State by a score of 93-91 on Monday. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, Prairie View earned a 74-65 win over Miss Valley State on Saturday.

Arkansas Pine Bluff's loss dropped their record down to 3-12. As for Prairie View, their victory ended a 15-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 3-13.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Arkansas Pine Bluff hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.1 points per game. However, it's not like Prairie View struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Arkansas Pine Bluff beat Prairie View 72-59 in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. Will Arkansas Pine Bluff repeat their success, or does Prairie View have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Prairie View has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas Pine Bluff.